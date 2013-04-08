Apr 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 08-Apr-13 09:16
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 08-Apr-13 09:17
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 09:28
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 09:34
TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.2500 32 08-Apr-13 10:06
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.5000 91 08-Apr-13 11:19
TERM MONEY 600.00 8.2500 37 08-Apr-13 15:16
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 91 08-Apr-13 15:40
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.1500 20 09-Apr-13 16:23
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:43
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:44
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:46
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:59
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 08-Apr-13 16:59
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
