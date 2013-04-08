Apr 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 08-Apr-13 09:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 08-Apr-13 09:17 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 09:28 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 09:34 TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.2500 32 08-Apr-13 10:06 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.5000 91 08-Apr-13 11:19 TERM MONEY 600.00 8.2500 37 08-Apr-13 15:16 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 91 08-Apr-13 15:40 TERM MONEY 150.00 8.1500 20 09-Apr-13 16:23 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:43 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:46 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 17 08-Apr-13 16:59 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 08-Apr-13 16:59 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com