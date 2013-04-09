Apr 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 16 09-Apr-13 10:03 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 16 09-Apr-13 10:13 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.5000 91 09-Apr-13 10:26 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 16 09-Apr-13 10:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 16 09-Apr-13 11:11 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.2500 16 09-Apr-13 12:01 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com