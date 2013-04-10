Apr 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 8.7600 181 10-Apr-13 10:49 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 10-Apr-13 11:06 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 90 10-Apr-13 11:12 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 10-Apr-13 12:46 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 10-Apr-13 12:48 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 16 10-Apr-13 16:29 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.2500 28 11-Apr-13 16:52 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com