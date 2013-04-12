Apr 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 94 12-Apr-13 09:28 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 78 12-Apr-13 09:54 TERM MONEY 450.00 8.3500 78 12-Apr-13 14:05 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.1000 61 12-Apr-13 15:27 TERM MONEY 750.00 7.9500 31 12-Apr-13 15:33 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com