Apr 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 94 12-Apr-13 09:28
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 78 12-Apr-13 09:54
TERM MONEY 450.00 8.3500 78 12-Apr-13 14:05
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.1000 61 12-Apr-13 15:27
TERM MONEY 750.00 7.9500 31 12-Apr-13 15:33
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com