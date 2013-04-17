Apr 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.6000 91 17-Apr-13 09:57
TERM MONEY 1150.00 8.2500 15 17-Apr-13 10:49
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 17-Apr-13 11:19
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 18-Apr-13 11:20
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 17-Apr-13 12:18
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 17-Apr-13 12:29
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
