Apr 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 150.00 8.6000 91 17-Apr-13 09:57 TERM MONEY 1150.00 8.2500 15 17-Apr-13 10:49 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 17-Apr-13 11:19 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 18-Apr-13 11:20 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 91 17-Apr-13 12:18 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 17-Apr-13 12:29 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com