Apr 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 09:37 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 09:38 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 09:39 TERM MONEY 2300.00 8.2500 16 22-Apr-13 09:40 TERM MONEY 1750.00 8.2500 17 22-Apr-13 09:42 TERM MONEY 400.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 10:18 TERM MONEY 1300.00 8.2500 16 22-Apr-13 10:21 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 11:36 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 11:50 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 22-Apr-13 12:00 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 12:05 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com