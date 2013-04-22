Apr 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 09:37
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 09:38
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 09:39
TERM MONEY 2300.00 8.2500 16 22-Apr-13 09:40
TERM MONEY 1750.00 8.2500 17 22-Apr-13 09:42
TERM MONEY 400.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 10:18
TERM MONEY 1300.00 8.2500 16 22-Apr-13 10:21
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 11:36
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 11:50
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 91 22-Apr-13 12:00
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.2500 15 22-Apr-13 12:05
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
