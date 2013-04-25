Apr 25 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 19 25-Apr-13 09:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 25-Apr-13 09:25 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 25-Apr-13 10:04 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.1500 18 25-Apr-13 10:14 TERM MONEY 90.00 8.1000 18 25-Apr-13 11:23 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 25-Apr-13 11:26 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 120 25-Apr-13 11:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 25-Apr-13 13:08 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 25-Apr-13 13:18 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 120 25-Apr-13 14:18 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com