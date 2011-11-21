Nov 21 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 16 22-Nov-11 09:45
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 16 22-Nov-11 09:45
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 16 21-Nov-11 09:46
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 16 21-Nov-11 09:49
TERM MONEY 350.00 9.7500 30 22-Nov-11 12:33
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.0000 16 21-Nov-11 16:24
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 60.00 8.8000 16 21-Nov-11 10:46
TERM MONEY 360.00 9.3000 16 21-Nov-11 12:42
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
