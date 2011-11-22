Nov 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time

(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 520.00 9.6000 91 22-Nov-11 09:05 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 91 22-Nov-11 09:27 TERM MONEY 520.00 9.8000 181 22-Nov-11 09:26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.