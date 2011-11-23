Nov 23 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time

(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 530.00 9.8000 182 23-Nov-11 09:40 TERM MONEY 520.00 9.6500 92 23-Nov-11 10:24 TERM MONEY 110.00 9.3000 15 23-Nov-11 12:57 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2000 15 23-Nov-11 12:39 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.2000 15 23-Nov-11 11:56 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com