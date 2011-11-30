BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
Nov 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2500 15 30-Nov-11 09:13 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 15 30-Nov-11 09:14 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 9.8000 182 30-Nov-11 10:18 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com
* Issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto INR 4 billion with greenshoe option of INR 2 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t0HStJ) Further company coverage: