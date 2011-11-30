Nov 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2500 15 30-Nov-11 09:13 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 15 30-Nov-11 09:14 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 9.8000 182 30-Nov-11 10:18 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com