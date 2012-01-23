Jan 23 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 15 23-Jan-12 09:25 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.7000 31 23-Jan-12 10:33 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.7000 31 23-Jan-12 11:40 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.7000 31 23-Jan-12 11:50 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 15 23-Jan-12 12:27 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 85.00 8.8500 18 23-Jan-12 11:27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com