Jan 24 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 16 24-Jan-12 09:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.6000 16 24-Jan-12 09:18 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 31 24-Jan-12 10:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 31 24-Jan-12 10:50 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.