Jan 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1200.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 09:49 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 10:11 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 11:04 TERM MONEY 1500.00 10.1500 61 30-Jan-12 11:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 30 30-Jan-12 11:51 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 30 30-Jan-12 15:04 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 9.5000 16 30-Jan-12 10:48 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 10:22 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.5800 17 30-Jan-12 10:46 TERM MONEY 90.00 8.8500 18 30-Jan-12 12:07 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com