Jan 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1200.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 09:49
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 10:11
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 11:04
TERM MONEY 1500.00 10.1500 61 30-Jan-12 11:24
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 30 30-Jan-12 11:51
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 30 30-Jan-12 15:04
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.5000 16 30-Jan-12 10:48
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7000 15 30-Jan-12 10:22
TERM MONEY 50.00 9.5800 17 30-Jan-12 10:46
TERM MONEY 90.00 8.8500 18 30-Jan-12 12:07
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
