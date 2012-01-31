Jan 31 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 31 31-Jan-12 10:42 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.2500 90 31-Jan-12 11:00 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8200 35 01-Feb-12 11:47 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 01-Feb-12 12:09 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.2500 90 31-Jan-12 12:15 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8500 44 01-Feb-12 12:35 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 60.00 8.8500 15 31-Jan-12 11:02 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com