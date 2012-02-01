Feb 1 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 01-Feb-12 09:51
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 02-Feb-12 10:38
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 15 02-Feb-12 10:45
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 32 02-Feb-12 11:04
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 01-Feb-12 13:51
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 32 02-Feb-12 15:22
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 30 01-Feb-12 15:35
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 80.00 8.8500 15 01-Feb-12 11:13
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
