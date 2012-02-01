Feb 1 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 01-Feb-12 09:51 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 02-Feb-12 10:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 15 02-Feb-12 10:45 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 32 02-Feb-12 11:04 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.7000 15 01-Feb-12 13:51 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 32 02-Feb-12 15:22 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 30 01-Feb-12 15:35 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 80.00 8.8500 15 01-Feb-12 11:13 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com