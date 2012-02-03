Feb 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0500 57 03-Feb-12 10:31
TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0500 56 03-Feb-12 10:33
TERM MONEY 1750.00 10.2000 90 03-Feb-12 14:01
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 115.00 8.8500 18 03-Feb-12 12:08
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
