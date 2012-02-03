Feb 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0500 57 03-Feb-12 10:31 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0500 56 03-Feb-12 10:33 TERM MONEY 1750.00 10.2000 90 03-Feb-12 14:01 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 115.00 8.8500 18 03-Feb-12 12:08 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com