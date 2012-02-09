Feb 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.4500 15 09-Feb-12 09:27 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4500 15 09-Feb-12 09:50 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.4500 15 09-Feb-12 09:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3000 90 09-Feb-12 11:45 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3000 90 09-Feb-12 11:47 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 15 09-Feb-12 12:38 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com