Feb 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.4500 15 09-Feb-12 09:27
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4500 15 09-Feb-12 09:50
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.4500 15 09-Feb-12 09:54
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3000 90 09-Feb-12 11:45
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.3000 90 09-Feb-12 11:47
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 15 09-Feb-12 12:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
