Feb 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 15 10-Feb-12 09:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5000 17 10-Feb-12 10:47 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.5500 17 10-Feb-12 11:39 TERM MONEY 400.00 10.3000 91 10-Feb-12 12:29 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.5000 29 10-Feb-12 16:13 TERM MONEY 400.00 10.3500 91 11-Feb-12 16:57 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 105.00 8.8500 17 02-Oct-12 10:58 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.