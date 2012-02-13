Feb 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 15 13-Feb-12 11:31 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.7000 15 13-Feb-12 12:12 TERM MONEY 400.00 10.4000 91 13-Feb-12 12:29 TERM MONEY 200.00 10.4000 91 13-Feb-12 12:31 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7500 15 13-Feb-12 12:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 91 13-Feb-12 13:29 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.4000 60 13-Feb-12 14:41 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com