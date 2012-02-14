Feb 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7000 15 14-Feb-12 09:37 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.7000 15 14-Feb-12 09:38 TERM MONEY 800.00 9.7500 17 14-Feb-12 09:47 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 91 14-Feb-12 11:10 TERM MONEY 200.00 9.7500 17 14-Feb-12 12:08 TERM MONEY 50.00 10.0000 50 14-Feb-12 12:42 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.4000 91 14-Feb-12 13:56 TERM MONEY 50.00 10.0000 90 15-Feb-12 15:53 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 120.00 8.9500 24 14-Feb-12 11:41 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com