Feb 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7000 15 14-Feb-12 09:37
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.7000 15 14-Feb-12 09:38
TERM MONEY 800.00 9.7500 17 14-Feb-12 09:47
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.4000 91 14-Feb-12 11:10
TERM MONEY 200.00 9.7500 17 14-Feb-12 12:08
TERM MONEY 50.00 10.0000 50 14-Feb-12 12:42
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.4000 91 14-Feb-12 13:56
TERM MONEY 50.00 10.0000 90 15-Feb-12 15:53
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 120.00 8.9500 24 14-Feb-12 11:41
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com