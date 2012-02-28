Feb 28 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
NDS OM
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 15 28-Feb-12 09:40
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.1000 15 28-Feb-12 09:42
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.8000 59 28-Feb-12 10:58
TERM MONEY 5000.00 10.2000 30 28-Feb-12 11:15
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.2500 28 29-Feb-12 13:05
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.6500 35 28-Feb-12 14:30
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
