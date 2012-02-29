Feb 29 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 5000.00 10.1500 20 29-Feb-12 10:40 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.8000 35 29-Feb-12 12:56 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.7500 40 29-Feb-12 15:23 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 10.3500 47 29-Feb-12 10:30 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com