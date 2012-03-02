Mar 2 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 150.00 10.2500 17 02-Mar-12 09:56 TERM MONEY 150.00 10.2500 17 02-Mar-12 11:10 TERM MONEY 100.00 11.0000 364 02-Mar-12 11:22 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.2500 17 02-Mar-12 11:29 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.9000 58 03-Mar-12 12:24 TERM MONEY 250.00 11.1000 36 02-Mar-12 12:58 TERM MONEY 500.00 11.1000 32 02-Mar-12 15:11 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 400.00 10.2500 17 02-Mar-12 12:35 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.4000 28 02-Mar-12 16:43 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com