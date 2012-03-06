Mar 6 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 11.5000 91 06-Mar-12 10:56
TERM MONEY 400.00 11.5000 91 06-Mar-12 12:21
TERM MONEY 250.00 11.5000 91 06-Mar-12 12:53
TERM MONEY 100.00 11.1000 34 06-Mar-12 13:19
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com