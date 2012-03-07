Mar 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 11.1000 35 07-Mar-12 11:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 11.6000 92 08-Mar-12 11:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.2500 15 07-Mar-12 11:44 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com