Mar 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5000 15 12-Mar-12 10:53
TERM MONEY 500.00 11.5000 90 13-Mar-12 11:36
TERM MONEY 250.00 11.5000 30 13-Mar-12 12:41
TERM MONEY 750.00 11.4000 30 12-Mar-12 12:31
TERM MONEY 250.00 11.5000 30 12-Mar-12 12:40
TERM MONEY 500.00 11.6000 31 12-Mar-12 13:15
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5000 15 13-Mar-12 15:28
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 85.00 8.6000 17 12-Mar-12 16:00
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com