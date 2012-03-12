Mar 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5000 15 12-Mar-12 10:53 TERM MONEY 500.00 11.5000 90 13-Mar-12 11:36 TERM MONEY 250.00 11.5000 30 13-Mar-12 12:41 TERM MONEY 750.00 11.4000 30 12-Mar-12 12:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 11.5000 30 12-Mar-12 12:40 TERM MONEY 500.00 11.6000 31 12-Mar-12 13:15 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5000 15 13-Mar-12 15:28 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 85.00 8.6000 17 12-Mar-12 16:00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com