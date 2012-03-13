Mar 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5500 15 13-Mar-12 09:18 TERM MONEY 200.00 10.5500 15 13-Mar-12 09:21 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.5500 15 13-Mar-12 09:23 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.5500 15 13-Mar-12 10:39 TERM MONEY 250.00 11.4000 365 13-Mar-12 10:51 TERM MONEY 500.00 11.7500 35 13-Mar-12 11:01 TERM MONEY 250.00 11.7500 35 13-Mar-12 11:03 TERM MONEY 500.00 11.1000 30 13-Mar-12 11:30 TERM MONEY 400.00 10.2500 15 13-Mar-12 13:50 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 72.00 10.2500 17 13-Mar-12 11:57 TERM MONEY 110.00 11.1000 27 13-Mar-12 11:58 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com