Mar 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 11.7500 26 15-Mar-12 10:22 TERM MONEY 500.00 11.7500 20 15-Mar-12 11:20 TERM MONEY 1500.00 11.7000 24 16-Mar-12 12:30 TERM MONEY 1250.00 11.3000 29 15-Mar-12 13:09 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com