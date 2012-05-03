May 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1750.00 9.9500 91 03-May-12 09:40 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.3700 48 03-May-12 10:27 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 03-May-12 11:02 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 03-May-12 11:07 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.7500 91 03-May-12 11:19 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.5500 180 03-May-12 15:47 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 32 03-May-12 15:38 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com