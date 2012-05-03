May 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1750.00 9.9500 91 03-May-12 09:40
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.3700 48 03-May-12 10:27
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 03-May-12 11:02
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 03-May-12 11:07
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.7500 91 03-May-12 11:19
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.5500 180 03-May-12 15:47
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 32 03-May-12 15:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
