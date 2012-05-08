May 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.9900 91 08-May-12 10:01 TERM MONEY 530.00 10.5000 184 09-May-12 11:13 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 80 08-May-12 14:09 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 80 08-May-12 14:40 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 76 09-May-12 14:45 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 91 09-May-12 16:51 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com