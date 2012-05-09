May 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 91 09-May-12 09:11 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 15 09-May-12 09:11 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 91 09-May-12 09:47 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0500 15 09-May-12 10:05 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 16 09-May-12 10:07 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 15 09-May-12 10:12 TERM MONEY 700.00 9.0500 16 09-May-12 10:12 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 20 09-May-12 10:29 TERM MONEY 300.00 10.0000 76 09-May-12 10:53 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 91 09-May-12 10:55 TERM MONEY 530.00 10.2500 184 09-May-12 10:59 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 74 10-May-12 10:59 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 75 09-May-12 11:14 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 75 10-May-12 11:37 TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 91 09-May-12 13:09 TERM MONEY 100.00 10.0000 91 09-May-12 14:02 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com