May 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 9.0500 17 11-May-12 09:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 47 11-May-12 09:49 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.3000 91 11-May-12 10:14 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 17 11-May-12 10:29 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 18 11-May-12 10:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.3500 31 11-May-12 11:10 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.8500 17 11-May-12 13:15 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com