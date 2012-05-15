May 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 15 15-May-12 09:12 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 15 15-May-12 09:13 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0500 16 15-May-12 09:19 TERM MONEY 50.00 10.1000 90 15-May-12 09:41 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 16 15-May-12 09:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1500 15 15-May-12 09:47 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 80.00 7.8000 15 15-May-12 12:29 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com