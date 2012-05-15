May 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 15 15-May-12 09:12
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 15 15-May-12 09:13
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0500 16 15-May-12 09:19
TERM MONEY 50.00 10.1000 90 15-May-12 09:41
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0500 16 15-May-12 09:44
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1500 15 15-May-12 09:47
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 80.00 7.8000 15 15-May-12 12:29
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
