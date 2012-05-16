May 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 540.00 10.0000 92 16-May-12 09:34
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 16 16-May-12 10:34
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 16 16-May-12 10:55
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 20 16-May-12 11:13
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
