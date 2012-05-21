May 21 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 21-May-12 09:48 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 16 21-May-12 09:55 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 21-May-12 10:06 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 10:18 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 10:19 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 10:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 11:11 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.2000 15 21-May-12 11:40 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 12:12 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 12:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 12:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 12:39 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 15 22-May-12 12:41 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com