May 23 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 16 23-May-12 09:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.2000 17 23-May-12 10:09 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 19 23-May-12 10:38 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 16 23-May-12 10:46 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 19 23-May-12 11:55 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com