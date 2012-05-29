May 29 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 15 29-May-12 09:09 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 20 29-May-12 09:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 63 29-May-12 10:18 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 8.8000 15 29-May-12 09:59 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com