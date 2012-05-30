May 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 20 30-May-12 09:19 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 15 30-May-12 09:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 22 30-May-12 09:42 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.0500 15 30-May-12 09:51 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.9000 34 30-May-12 12:09 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.8500 34 30-May-12 13:48 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com