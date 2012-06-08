Jun 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 17 08-Jun-12 09:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 17 08-Jun-12 09:48 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.8000 31 08-Jun-12 10:16 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 31 08-Jun-12 11:01 TERM MONEY 30.00 9.3000 31 08-Jun-12 11:43 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 60.00 9.5000 182 08-Jun-12 14:28 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com