Jun 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 17 08-Jun-12 09:44
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 17 08-Jun-12 09:48
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.8000 31 08-Jun-12 10:16
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 31 08-Jun-12 11:01
TERM MONEY 30.00 9.3000 31 08-Jun-12 11:43
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 60.00 9.5000 182 08-Jun-12 14:28
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222
e-mail: rru.data@reuters.com