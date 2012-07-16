Jul 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.6000 161 16-Jul-12 09:35
TERM MONEY 1750.00 9.6000 184 16-Jul-12 09:42
TERM MONEY 750.00 9.0500 21 16-Jul-12 10:11
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.9500 15 16-Jul-12 10:29
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 31 16-Jul-12 11:36
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 31 16-Jul-12 15:29
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 150.00 9.3500 91 16-Jul-12 13:15
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
