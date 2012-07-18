Jul 18 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 750.00 9.0000 22 18-Jul-12 09:54
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 30 18-Jul-12 11:05
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.3500 91 18-Jul-12 11:19
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
