Jul 23 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 400.00 9.0000 15 23-Jul-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 91 23-Jul-12 10:12 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.2500 91 23-Jul-12 10:52 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 91 23-Jul-12 11:32 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 91 23-Jul-12 11:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 91 23-Jul-12 11:33 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 91 23-Jul-12 14:59 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 91 24-Jul-12 15:11 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com