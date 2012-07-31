Jul 31 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 30 31-Jul-12 10:29 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6500 17 31-Jul-12 10:45 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 31 31-Jul-12 12:19 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.8500 29 31-Jul-12 12:48 TERM MONEY 320.00 9.6500 365 01-Aug-12 15:52 TERM MONEY 230.00 8.6500 17 31-Jul-12 15:53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com