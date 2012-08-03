Aug 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 21 03-Aug-12 11:18
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 91 03-Aug-12 11:25
TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.0000 62 03-Aug-12 12:30
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5500 90 04-Aug-12 14:57
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 46 03-Aug-12 15:51
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.0000 62 03-Aug-12 16:20
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.2500 18 03-Aug-12 16:44
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.3500 21 03-Aug-12 16:48
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
