Aug 3 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.0000 21 03-Aug-12 11:18 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 91 03-Aug-12 11:25 TERM MONEY 1500.00 9.0000 62 03-Aug-12 12:30 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5500 90 04-Aug-12 14:57 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 46 03-Aug-12 15:51 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.0000 62 03-Aug-12 16:20 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.2500 18 03-Aug-12 16:44 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.3500 21 03-Aug-12 16:48 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com