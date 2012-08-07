Aug 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 400.00 8.8500 21 07-Aug-12 09:19
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 60 07-Aug-12 09:24
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 07-Aug-12 09:42
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 07-Aug-12 09:46
TERM MONEY 350.00 8.4500 15 07-Aug-12 09:50
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 15 07-Aug-12 09:50
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6500 15 07-Aug-12 10:01
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.7500 45 07-Aug-12 15:52
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
