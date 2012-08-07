Aug 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 400.00 8.8500 21 07-Aug-12 09:19 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 60 07-Aug-12 09:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 07-Aug-12 09:42 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 07-Aug-12 09:46 TERM MONEY 350.00 8.4500 15 07-Aug-12 09:50 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 15 07-Aug-12 09:50 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6500 15 07-Aug-12 10:01 TERM MONEY 150.00 8.7500 45 07-Aug-12 15:52 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com