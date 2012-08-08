Aug 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 170 08-Aug-12 09:13 TERM MONEY 2500.00 8.5000 15 08-Aug-12 09:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 16 08-Aug-12 09:20 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 15 08-Aug-12 09:55 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 15 08-Aug-12 10:48 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 91 08-Aug-12 12:05 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.5000 16 08-Aug-12 12:13 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.7000 58 08-Aug-12 12:59 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2500 91 08-Aug-12 13:17 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 58 08-Aug-12 13:47 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com