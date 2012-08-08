Aug 8 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.5000 170 08-Aug-12 09:13
TERM MONEY 2500.00 8.5000 15 08-Aug-12 09:16
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 16 08-Aug-12 09:20
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 15 08-Aug-12 09:55
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 15 08-Aug-12 10:48
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 91 08-Aug-12 12:05
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.5000 16 08-Aug-12 12:13
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.7000 58 08-Aug-12 12:59
TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2500 91 08-Aug-12 13:17
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 58 08-Aug-12 13:47
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
