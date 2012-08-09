Aug 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
NDS OM
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 15 09-Aug-12 09:05
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4700 39 09-Aug-12 09:37
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 57 09-Aug-12 09:49
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 15 09-Aug-12 11:46
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.4500 15 09-Aug-12 14:23
TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.6000 15 09-Aug-12 15:22
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 40 09-Aug-12 16:55
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 42 09-Aug-12 16:59
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
