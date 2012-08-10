Aug 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 17 10-Aug-12 09:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 17 10-Aug-12 09:47 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 38 10-Aug-12 10:57 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 30 11-Aug-12 12:53 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 38 10-Aug-12 12:57 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 38 11-Aug-12 14:21 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com