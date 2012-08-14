Aug 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 52 14-Aug-12 09:06 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8000 60 14-Aug-12 09:08 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 45 14-Aug-12 10:19 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 15 14-Aug-12 10:25 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 15 14-Aug-12 10:50 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 34 14-Aug-12 11:32 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 15 15-Aug-12 11:52 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com